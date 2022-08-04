NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension, League Wants Stiffer Punishment [Photos]

The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

via: ESPN

The NFL on Wednesday appealed the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, seeking a tougher penalty under the league’s personal conduct policy in the wake of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s ruling Monday.

In a statement, the league said it notified the NFL Players Association that it would appeal and then filed its brief Wednesday afternoon.

The league said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal. Under the collective bargaining agreement, Goodell has the option to consider the appeal himself or can appoint a designee to do so.

A source told ESPN that the NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year (as it had previously sought), a monetary fine (which Watson was not levied by Robinson) and treatment that the star quarterback must undergo.

The union also had the right to appeal Robinson’s ruling, although it issued a statement Sunday night saying it would “stand by her decision” and not appeal, regardless of the result, and called on the league to agree to the same.

The NFLPA has until Friday to file a written response to the NFL’s appeal. Sources told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Wednesday that the NFLPA was preparing to sue the NFL in federal court if it appealed Robinson’s decision.

NFL reporters have been posting more detail about the situation, see some of the tweets below.

The NFLPA has until Friday to file its response to the NFL’s appeal. There’s no timetable on when the appeals process will be complete, per sources. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 3, 2022

I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022

#NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson sanctions from multiple sources: 1 year indefinite suspension + treatment. No $ fine. Or IF suspension is less than 1 year, it will carry a significant $ fine + treatment. Unanswered questions: How many games & what is the corresponding fine? — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 3, 2022

Here’s the conclusion of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision on Deshaun Watson, saying in part the NFL “is attempting to impose a more dramatic shift in its culture without the benefit of fair notice to — and consistency of consequence for — those in the NFL subject to the Policy.” pic.twitter.com/IwiCXaheHO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022