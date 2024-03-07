New Zealand Skincare Brand Accuses Beyoncé’ and Cécred of Copying Their Packaging: ‘I’ve Been Gutted’ | lovebscott.com

Beyoncé is being accused of stealing again — but not music this time.

A New Zealand-based skincare company is accusing the singer of copying their packaging designs for her new Cécred haircare line.

The accusations, initially made by the skincare brand’s founder on LinkedIn, have been going viral on TikTok.

via Atlanta Black Star:

Thousands of people tuned into TikToker Billie Samm as she aimed to draw attention to Beybottle-gate with several videos on her profile page.

The social media influencer compared both brands’ bottles and showed how similar they look. She also noted that TWYG had been out for at least a year before Beyoncé’s new line launched in last month, saying in disgust, “I don’t understand why celebrities think thank because a brand they think we don’t know has something that they can use, we not gonna find out.”

“It bothers me that a celebrity like Beyoncé couldn’t think of a different design,” she continued.

Another content creator who took issue with the packaging being similar stated that she actually did a story last year on the company that made the original packaging. “You can’t tell me they don’t look identical,” she said in a video post.

In addition to the TikTokers taking exception with the singer-turned-beauty maven’s choice of packaging, people in the industry, including the actual designer of the abstract art-influenced bottle took exception.

At the end of February, Fiona Glen, a beauty brand strategist, attempted to spark up the conversation about the similarities online.

“The first image is the newly launched CÉRED the haircare brand from Beyoncé. The second image is a New Zealand based skincare brand TWYG, which I shared on a work WhatsApp group back in November,” Glen wrote. “There is a stark similarity, let’s be honest both are aesthetically pleasing, impactful but horrifically over packaged.”

She continued, saying, “There’s a good chance that the packaging similarity is a coincidence however it’s proof that it’s harder than ever to launch a truly different product and IP is increasingly difficult to defend. Defending IP, or receiving fair recognition for being a first mover is even more difficult when the challenger founder has 319m followers just on instagram alone.”

Gaskin was one of the first people to reply, saying she felt the “pangs of deep disappointment” and “gutted” after seeing Cécred’s bottles.

“As the designer behind TWYG skincare’s brand and packaging, launched in June 2023, I couldn’t help but feel a pang of deep disappointment upon discovering Beyoncé’s recent hair care packaging. Over the span of 18 months, my team poured countless hours into TWYG, with a significant portion of that time dedicated to crafting the custom-formed lids,” she wrote.

“These lids required intricate engineering to achieve their unique shapes, particularly challenging given our commitment to using recycled plastic—a material known for its difficulty in manipulation,” she continued. “However, the founders of TWYG remained steadfast in their mission to prioritise sustainability by utilising recycled materials wherever possible.”

The designer then called the “Halo” singer out by name.

“It’s hard to believe that Beyoncé’s brand and packaging team hadn’t stumbled across our work, especially considering the recognition TWYG received last year. We won multiple design awards from some of the most esteemed design schemes globally and the work we created for TWYG was widely shared and featured on packaging blogs, social media platforms, and within industry circles,” she said before adding, “To say I’m gutted would be an understatement.”

Beyoncé hinted that she would be launching a hair care line right before the 2023 Christmas Holiday, during the debut of her film “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.” Fans spotted the bottles on her vanity, noting that the logo read Cécred.

We’re sure Beyoncé will be fine. It’s not like The Kardashian’s haven’t been called out for similar things over the years — and their businesses are thriving.