New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College [Photos]

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has big offseason plans, and they don’t include football.

via: People

The 22-year-old cornerback has re-enrolled in college and will earn his degree this summer, he shared on Twitter. “Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL,” he wrote.

Gardner continued: “With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer.”

Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & purse my dream of playing in the NFL…… With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer?????? — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 15, 2023

Gardner, who was born in Detroit, will earn his degree from the University of Cincinnati, where he played three years for the Cincinnati Bearcats before entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was selected by the New York Jets with the fourth overall pick.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner showed his support for Gardner’s announcement, writing, “That’s big time,” on Twitter.

That’s big time — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) January 15, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth also congratulated Gardner on the decision. Whitworth, 41, wrote, “Well done! You will be very proud to get that done man! Adding to great season on the field!”

Well done! You will be very proud to get that done man! Adding to great season on the field! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 15, 2023

Gardner’s first season in the NFL showed promise for a bright future ahead. This season, he became the first rookie player to be named an All-Pro team since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Other star athletes have gone back to pursue their college degrees as of late, including four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.