A New Little Mermaid Based on Halle Bailey's Live-Action Portrayal Will Soon Be Greeting Fans at Disney Parks

A brand-new Ariel is coming to Disney parks.

Beginning Friday, May 26, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Paris, guests can meet Ariel — an Ariel inspired by Halle Bailey’s character in ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Guests will also be able to follow Ariel’s journey from sea to land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where concept art from the development of the new film will be showcased.

In the same park, fans can try ‘The Little Mermaid’-inspired sweets and treats like The Little Mermaid Donut Milk Shake, a mango-guava-ginger blend topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-mango seashell donut.

Magic Kingdom visitors can grab a spirited twist on a classic cookies-and-cream shake named the Divinely Diabolical shake or a delicious Dole whip strawberry swirled with purple cheesecake soft serve called Part of Your World, among many more specialty snacks.

The edible offerings are just a few of the new additions Disney has dreamed up. There are also special Little Mermaid-inspired jewelry pieces, clothing and toys.

If you haven’t already, check out ‘The Little Mermaid’ — now in theaters!