New Lawsuits Claim Diddy Drugged & Assaulted Two Women At Trump Hotel

A fresh round of lawsuits alleging sexual assault have been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, though the rapper and mogul continues to deny wrongdoing.

The new lawsuits, filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of two women, claim that the disgraced music mogul sexually assaulted them at the Trump Hotel in Manhattan in the 1990s.

Buzbee also plans to file additional lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs in the coming days, ahead of the expiration of a law that allows sexual assault victims to file claims after the statute of limitations.

Diddy has been hit with two more lawsuits from female accusers who claimed that he drugged and sexually assaulted them at the Trump Hotel in Manhattan in the 1990s.

According to TMZ, one of the victims, who is a bottle service attendant, claimed that she had met Diddy at the Limelight nightclub in New York City, where he was hosting an event.

She had gone to the event with her friend, and they were later forced to return to a penthouse suite at the Trump Hotel with Diddy.

There, Diddy reportedly held them hostage and drugged them in the presence of other men and women.

He also forced them into having group sex and, at some point, watched her get raped by a club promoter.

According to Jane Doe, she and her friend couldn’t refuse to partake as the disgraced rapper “made it clear that they did not have a choice.”

The new suits come in the wake of an anonymous man accusing Diddy and his company, Bad Boy Entertainment, of sexual battery and conspiracy.

In his filing obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s accuser claimed that he was performing at a nightclub in Los Angeles in 2015 when Diddy and his crew arrived.

He stated that he was approached by one of the music mogul’s crew members, who told him that Diddy could offer him a deal if he performed well.

John Doe, an aspiring rapper, then accepted Diddy’s invitation to join him in the VIP area, where he reportedly saw other “well-known” musicians and celebrities using drugs.

At one point, Diddy allegedly sent him a drink, which he claimed made him feel lightheaded.

As John Doe went in and out of consciousness, Diddy reportedly grabbed his genitals and performed oral sex on him.

The victim claimed that when he tried to fight Diddy off, the music mogul threatened to end his career.

According to John Doe, he only managed to escape Diddy by pretending to need to use the restroom.

Attorney Tony Buzbee was also the lawyer who filed the suit from the anonymous man.

Since Diddy’s arrest on federal charges, Buzbee has filed multiple suits against the rapper, including one that named Roc Nation founder Jay-Z.

However, Diddy has continued denying all the accusations and hopes to prove his innocence in court.

“Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” Diddy’s lawyer said in a statement.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” he remarked. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

In the coming days, Diddy is expected to face more lawsuits from alleged victims represented by Buzbee.

The lawyer had earlier revealed he intends to file additional suits against the rapper before March 1, the deadline marking the expiration of a law that allows victims of past sexual assault to file civil lawsuits.

Meanwhile, Diddy remains in detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He was arrested last September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His multiple requests for bail were all denied despite the rapper offering a more comprehensive bond package.

The rapper’s trial is slated for May, and if found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

