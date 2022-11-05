Nets Inform Kyrie Irving of 6 Action Items to Complete to Return from Suspension [Photo]

The Brooklyn Nets have issued an extensive list of requirements to Kyrie Irving as conditions for him to return to the team.

via: The Athletic

Those steps are as followed, according to sources with direct knowledge:

1. Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make

clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs.

2. Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.

3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.

4. Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets.

5. Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn.

6.After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated.

“We’re going to give him some time,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday. “It’s up to him. Again, his actions will speak louder than words, and if he wants to participate in that, we’ll see where it goes.”