Netflix Lands Series ‘Calabasas’ From Kim Kardashian, Marlene King And Emma Roberts Following Bidding War | lovebscott.com

Netflix has acquired the series “Calabasas” from executive producers Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and “Pretty Little Liars” creator I. Marlene King.

via: Deadline

Calabasas is based on the book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now by Via Bleidner, with King set to write the adaptation and serve as showrunner.

In the vein of The O.C. and Beverly Hills 90210, Calabasas follows Via, a 16-year-old sheltered Midwestern Catholic school girl whose world is turned upside down when her family moves and she’s forced to transfer to the fast world of Calabasas High where nothing is as it appears and where everyone is trying to be someone else. It’s a place where dreams come true … but not without complications and sometimes unforeseen consequences.

Kardashian is executive producing with King and her partner Lauren Wagner via Long Lake Media, Belletrist Productions’ for Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski as well as Milchan, who had the rights to her book, through her Crescentline banner.

The project quickly started coming together after King pitched to Milchan her series idea and came on as writer/showrunner. WME, who reps Kardashian and King, teamed them up with Kardashian’s AHS co-star Roberts joining soon after. The group began taking meetings, with offers following soon thereafter.

Kardashian and her family made the town of Calabasas a name known worldwide so her involvement elevated the package in a big way. This marks her fourth high-profile project to sell since the strike ended, with the previous three being the features Fifth Wheel, which also went to Netflix with Kardashian attached to star, and an untitled thriller to Amazon as well as another starring vehicle, a legal drama series for Hulu, a collaboration with AHS co-creator/executive producer Ryan Murphy.

This marks a reunion for Kardashian for Roberts, who recently worked together on American Horror Story: Delicate, whose Part 2 is currently airing on FX. Roberts has also been building out her producing slate through Belletrist which includes the hit Hulu series Tell Me Lies, renewed for a second season.