Some Nerve: Alex Rodriguez Sends Jennifer Lopez His ‘Best’ After Ben Affleck Wedding

Alex Rodriguez is in full support of ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck.

via Page Six:

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” the former MLB player said on the Friday episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” when asked about her marrying the actor after their 2021 split.

“I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Rodriguez, who is the father of daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, continued of Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.

“I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me,” he jokingly concluded.

Rodriguez began dating the “Let’s Get Loud” singer in 2017, getting down on one knee two years later.

As the pair planned their wedding and blended their families, they ultimately called it quits in a March 2021.

Lopez subsequently moved on with Affleck, whom she previously was engaged to in 2002.

The Oscar winner proposed again in April, and Lopez gushed about the milestone moment in her newsletter at the time.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the songwriter wrote. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

In July, she and her “Gigli” co-star tied the knot in Las Vegas. Their second wedding the following month took place in Georgia and was attended by family members and friends.

Casey Affleck, notably, did not attend his brother’s nuptials and was instead spotted taking his son to soccer and grabbing ice cream.

However, the “Manchester By the Sea” star did pen a sweet Instagram tribute to Lopez in his absence.

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey wrote. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

As for Rodriguez, he is currently single after splitting from model Kathryne Padgett in September.

The ex New York Yankees player has spoken candidly about his past with Lopez, saying on “The Martha Stewart Show” in July that he has “no regrets” about their romance.

Rodriguez explained, “She’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest … live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

