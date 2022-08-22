NeNe Leakes Drops Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo, NBC Universal, Andy Cohen & More

NeNe Leakes’ has decided to dismiss her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, Truly Original, Andy Cohen and other executives.

via People:

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, previously filed a lawsuit in April against Bravo, NBC Universal, network executives including Andy Cohen and other related parties. At the time, Leakes accused the defendants — including the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original — of violating federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday indicated the former reality star “dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice.”

“All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal,” the document reads. “No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

This situation is a joint stipulation dismissal without prejudice between all parties. Leakes, therefore, can resurface this case down the road if she chooses.

When the lawsuit was initially filed, Leakes claimed that Bravo, NBC Universal and the True production teams helped “foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” She also claimed that her former costar and friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments for years, but claimed it was Leakes who was punished after allegedly informing network executives about the matter.

Leakes claimed the network “did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior” but gave Zolciak-Biermann, 44, a spin-off called Don’t Be Tardy (which went on to run for eight seasons on Bravo).

Later addressing the allegations on The Nightcap with Carlos King in June, Zolciak-Biermann claimed Leakes “knows what she’s saying is not true in regards to me.” She also called Leakes’ claims “ridiculous.”

That’s what happens when you try to go up against a big entity like NBC Universal — even if you have a valid claim (which NeNe, in our opinion, did not) those lawyers don’t mess around!