Nelly & Sexyy Red Revealed They Are Cousins

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

St. Louis natives and rappers Nelly and Sexyy Red revealed they are reportedly cousins during an appearance on a radio show.

The revelation came in a new radio interview, where Nelly made a surprise visit while Sexyy Red was speaking with host Big Boy. Mid-conversation, she turned to the Country Grammar rapper to settle a debate, asking him outright if they were related.

“This is my real blood cousin. People don’t believe we’re cousins,” she insisted. Nelly, ever the entertainer, played it cool, responding, “We’re all cousins.” But Sexyy Red wasn’t letting it slide. She recounted a conversation she had just moments earlier with someone at the station who doubted their connection.

“Someone at the front desk said we weren’t cousins, like I didn’t know you. He was talking about, ‘We’re going to meet Nelly.’ I said, what do you mean, meet him? That’s my cousin. I already know him.”

Whether they’re truly related or just having fun with the moment remains unclear. But what’s certain is that the two St. Louis stars are proudly representing their city together. They were recently spotted taking photos on the red carpet at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards. That night, Nelly received the Landmark Award, presented by his wife, Ashanti. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red lit up the stage with a performance of her hit Whatchu Kno About Me alongside Memphis rapper GloRilla.

Family ties or not, their bond as hometown icons is undeniable.

Nelly’s Country Grammar turns 25 in 2025, marking a milestone for an album that reshaped hip-hop and put St. Louis on the map. Released on June 27, 2000, Country Grammar introduced Nelly’s signature melodic flow, blending Midwest slang with Southern-inspired cadences. The album, anchored by its infectious title track, propelled him to superstardom and became one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.

Fueled by hits like Ride wit Me, E.I., and Batter Up, the album was a commercial juggernaut. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 before climbing to No. 1, eventually earning a diamond certification with over 10 million copies sold. The record not only defined the early 2000s hip-hop landscape but also expanded the genre’s reach with its crossover appeal.

The album’s success made Nelly a household name and cemented his influence on hip-hop’s melodic evolution. His sing-song delivery, effortless hooks, and radio-friendly production became a blueprint for future artists. More than just a collection of hits, Country Grammar shifted the industry’s focus beyond the coasts, proving that rap stars could emerge from anywhere.

via: Hot 97

