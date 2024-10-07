Nelly Jokes About His Performance With St. Lunatics Despite The Fact That The Group Is Currently Suing Him [Photo + Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

A few days ago, it was revealed that Nelly would be joining the performance lineup of the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. The real surprise came when it was revealed that Nelly and St. Lunatics would be performing together despite the fact that last month, it was revealed the group is suing Nelly.

On Sunday night, October 6, Nelly, Murphy Lee, City Spud, Kyjuan and Slo Down a.k.a. the St. Lunatics reunited for the first time in years during the 2024 American Music Awards. The 4x AMA winner opened with “Air Force Ones” alongside Kyjuan followed by “Ride Wit Me” with City Spud who spit his verse like it was brand-new. Next up was Murphy Lee, who performed his verse on the “Welcome To Atlanta (Remix)” and his 2003 hit “What The Hook Gon’ Be?”

The show continued with fellow St. Louis natives Chingy and J-Kwon. Chingy joined Nelly on stage to perform his breakthrough hit “Right Thurr” before J-Kwon pulled up to perform “Tipsy.” Nelly closed out the massive set with his classic “Hot In Herre.” The father of Ashanti’s child first revealed their mind-blowing performance over the weekend following their rehearsal for the show.

“STL INVADES @amas …!!! An anyone who has a problem with that “Sue” me…!!! ??????” Nelly wrote in his caption.

Last month, lawyers for the St. Lunatics filed a lawsuit against the Country Grammar rapper for allegedly failing to include them as writers on his debut album in 2000. In the suit, the group accused Nelly of purposely manipulating them into thinking that they would receive credit and royalties for their contributions to songs like “Ride Wit Me,” “Batter Up,” “Wrap Sumden,” “Steal the Show,” and “Thicky Thick Girl.”

“Despite repeatedly promising plaintiffs that they would receive full recognition and credit… it eventually became clear that defendant Haynes had no intention of providing the plaintiffs with any such credit or recognition,” the group’s attorneys wrote in court documents.

The St. Lunatics sued for copyright infringement, which can be filed years after the songs in question are released. Nelly hadn’t publicly commented on the lawsuit prior to this weekend. However, it looks like all is well between Nelly and the St. Lunatics despite their legal dispute.

Watch scenes from Nelly, the St. Lunatics, Chingy and J-Kwon’s performance below.

Due to completely foreseen circumstances, we are losing our mind rn because Nelly just brought out @chingyfulldekk, J-Kwon, and St. Lunatics! ? #AMAs50 pic.twitter.com/0TItzXn5PH — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 7, 2024