Nelly And Ashanti Docuseries Headed To Peacock

Nelly and Ashanti are headed to TV.

According to Deadline, the married couple is currently filming a docuseries for Peacock that will give fans an inside look at their lives. Reportedly, filming started several months ago with production by Critical Content (Netflix’s Sly and MTV’s Catfish). The new series will feature both stars as executive producers under their legal names, Cornell and Ashanti Haynes.

Nelly, 50, and Ashanti, 44, rekindled their romance in 2023 after dating from 2003 to 2013. By April 2024, Ashanti announced she was expecting their first child, a baby boy born in July, and the couple quietly tied the knot in December 2023.

This docuseries will be a first-of-its-kind for Ashanti, as the “Country Grammar” rapper starred in BET’s 2014 unscripted series, Nellyville.

The show—titled after his 2002 album—profiled Nelly as a rapper and much more, while also highlighting him as a father raising children Chanelle and Cornell Jr., and taking in his late sister’s children: Sydney and Lil Shawn.

Nellyville also gave a glimpse into Nelly’s entrepreneurial and mentor side, and documented his relationship with ex-girlfriend, Shantel Jackson.

Since the public announcement of a rekindled romance with the Grammy-winning singer, many have pointed out how much “happier” he appears with Ashanti. Although Nelly has never addressed those assumptions, he did speak very highly of his wife to Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s a great person, she’s a great mother,” he gushed about Ashanti. “Even when it comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that. So to have that person with you, it’s like, ‘yeah, that’s it.’”

Ashanti added, “It’s priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my person, like my best friend, like my protector. The universe doesn’t make mistakes. I don’t tell him all the time, but I’ve learned a lot about… just being grateful, graceful, and giving people grace. Being open minded and level headed and not too emotional.”

