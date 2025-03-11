Home > NEWS

‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed for Eighth and Final Season at CBS

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

The CBS sitcom, starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, and Tichina Arnold, was renewed for an eighth and final season, the network announced on Monday. It will return for its farewell season later this year.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood, led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer, have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

The series is CBS’ longest-running current comedy, with 128 episodes to its credit. The Neighborhood draws 6.4 million viewers across all platforms this season (inclusive of five weeks of viewing).

Along with Cedric the Entertainer, the show stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Skye Townsend.

While The Neighborhood is ending, the show’s world is set to live on. A spinoff starring Tracy Morgan, titled Crutch, is set to stream on Paramount+, and a potential CBS spinoff focused on McKinney’s and Spears’ characters will air as a back-door pilot at the end of the current season.

CBS Studios produces The Neighborhood. Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone executive produce.

via: THR

