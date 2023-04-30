Ne-Yo Could Give AF What You Think Of His Personal Life: “You Mad ‘Cause I’m Living”

Ne-Yo took to his Instagram Stories Saturday to address those who take issue with how he chooses to live his life.

via: AceShowbiz

“I just need the whole world to understand this,” the 43-year-old kicked off his message on Instagram Story. “Your opinions of me and my personal life don’t mean ANYTHING to me. My kids love me, my women love me. My future is bright as f**k!! I don’t even have time to concern myself with what y’all think. I feel like the father in ‘The Nutty Professor’. ‘You really think I be listening to you. ION BE LISTENING TO YOU!!’ ”

“I might come from the Omarion school of unbotheredness,” Ne-Yo continued. “I hope everybody that needs to see this sees it. Cause I’ve already wasted too much time trying to let y’all know. Feel how you wanna feel about me. Imma still sleep comfortable as hell tonight and every night following. Meanwhile you mad cause I’m living….. Tf!?? How’s that working out for you…?”

Ne-Yo went on to note, “Ok. Back to regularly scheduled program. Healthy, smart, and beautiful kids, limitless bank account, beautiful baby mama’s (Front [if] you want to. They all bad.)” He added, “And lady friends that love my dirty drawls. ‘Life is good…’ (Future voice).”

Some online users weighed in on the post, with one writing, “That’s a lot of words for someone who doesn’t care..” Another penned, “Unbothered.. and ranting.. I guess it’s upside down day..”

Ya better leave Ne-Yo alone and let him do his dirt in peace.