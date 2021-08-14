Money Talks: ‘South Park’ Creators Purchase Casa Bonita Restaurant Featured in Show

It looks like the owners of Casa Bonita have changed their minds — or they got the right check!

‘South Park’ show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have revealed that they reached a purchase agreement to purchase Casa Bonita—a restaurant featured on the iconic adult cartoon.

via Complex:

News of their decision to own the Lakewood, Colorado Mexican food hotspot first hit when they spoke with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Friday, sharing that they’re working to keep the space operational following public financial hardships and a community push to keep Casa Bonita going.

“We know that there have been a lot of people in Colorado that love Casa Bonita and have been working on this and we’re excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it,” Parker said during the conversation.

The pair reached the agreement with the eatery on Friday, pending bankruptcy proceedings, and said they grew up eating at the location as kids.

After Polis said “we all love Casa Bonita” and that the food could be a little better, according to NBC News, Stone had to come prepared with a response.

“I think it could be a little more than a little better,” Stone said, with Parker agreeing about the location’s potential under new ownership. Well, as long as Cartman doesn’t own it, things should go just fine.

Casa Bonita lives on.