Mom and 1-Year-Old Kidnapped While Packing Car in Tenn. Target Parking Lot, Suspects Still at Large

Police are searching for two men after they allegedly abducted a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target while the woman was putting groceries into her car.

via: People

According to a statement from Memphis police, the incident took place on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the lot of the Target at 7989 Highway 64. The suspects have since released the mother and child.

The suspects allegedly approached the victims “armed with a handgun,” the statement says. Police allege that after forcing the victims into their vehicle, the suspects drove off and forced the mother to withdraw $800 from an ATM before letting the woman and her child go free.

It was unclear how long the woman and child had been held captive.

Police have released images of the suspects, which were captured at a Walmart they were in before they went to Target.

The suspects are still at large, and police are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the case or the whereabouts of the suspects to provide tips.

According to police, there is a cash reward for tips, which can be called in anonymously at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at http://www.crimestopmem.org.