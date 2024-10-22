Home > NEWS

Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah Among National Medal of Arts Recipients at White House Ceremony: ‘Crying Tears of Joy’

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah were among the artists honored by President Joe Biden with National Medals of Arts on Monday (October 21).

“I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL! Crying Tears of JOY!,” wrote Elliott on X after the ceremony in which she was given the highest honor bestowed on artists by the U.S. government. “Thinking of the days I wasn’t so strong but through FAITH & PRAYER I kept going..I’m SO THANKFUL @POTUS & CONGRATULATIONS to the other amazing ppl who was blessed with this honor.”

Elliott also shouted out Latifah, saying, “And a BIG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH who deserve all the bouquets she also was honored today! Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you.”

“Above all, you are the masters of your craft that have made us a better America with all of you have done,” Biden said at the ceremony according to the Associated Press. Among the other National Medals of Arts recipients were directors Steven Spielberg and Spike Lee and Ken Burns, as well playwright/screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and historian Jon Meacham, who received National Humanities Medals.

via: Billboard

See the full list of honorees here.

