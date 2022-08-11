Missy Elliott is "Humbly Grateful" for Hometown Naming Street in Her Honor [Photos]

Portsmouth, Virginia, is paying tribute to hometown hero Missy Elliott.

via: Revolt

The ceremony for the chart-topping entertainer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, took place on Tuesday (Aug. 9). Local news station WTKR 3 reported that the street was dubbed Missy Elliott Boulevard after the city council unanimously approved a citizen’s request to rename it.

That day, she shared her excitement with a tweet. “I am so Humbly Grateful. #757 VA 2 up 2 down,” she began. Elliott continued, “I been through many ups [and] downs [and] times I wanted to give up, but [God’s] plan was different! [And] all I can do is say, ‘Thank you.’ [And] ‘thank you’ to everyone on the City [Council]. I am so GRATEFUL for EVERYTHING.” Yesterday (Aug. 10), the “Work It” rapper followed up with a retweet from the citizen responsible for the name change. “So happy to have my proposal for the street name change to (“Missy Elliott Blvd”) @MissyElliott approved tonight. Letting everyone know she from PTOWN!!,” a user named Erin Carter wrote.

So happy to have my proposal for the street name change to (“Missy Elliott Blvd”) @MissyElliott approved tonight… letting everyone know she from PTOWN!! … https://t.co/IGF6U0QmDO — Erin C. (@IamErinCarter) August 10, 2022

Elliott’s honorary street is located on McLean Street between Airline Boulevard and Greenwood Drive. The area is home to the Portsmouth campus of Tidewater Community College, Victory Crossing Shopping Center and Woodland Park. The city has also declared that the Portsmouth Rivers Casino will soon be built in the area. According to WTKR 3, the new street name will add to the city’s newly-rezoned Entertainment District.

The “One Minute Man” artist grew up in the Hodges Ferry community before graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School (now Manor High School) in 1990. In November 2021, Elliott was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

I am so Humbly Grateful??? #757 VA 2 up 2 down?????? i been through many ups & downs & times I wanted to give up but Gods plan was different! & all I can do is say Thank you?? & Thank you to everyone on the City Counsel I am so GRATEFUL for EVERYTHING ??? https://t.co/LHUFunQIoc — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 10, 2022