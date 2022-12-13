Michelle Obama Reacts to Viral Moment of Woman Calling Barack ‘Fine As a Motherf*cker’ [Video]

Michelle Obama visited the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday to talk about her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which released in Nov.

via: Complex

The video was shown to Michelle during her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she stopped by to promote her new book The Light We Carry. Michelle had apparently never seen the viral clip before, which involved a woman complimenting her husband while he was on the campaign trail at the Detroit Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan, prior to the Midterm elections.

The 61-year-old former president said in the clip, “Sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to not just because I am older and grayer….”

An audience member then called out, “You still fine as a motherfucker.”

As the audience laughed, along with Obama, he chimed in, “I’m not gonna tell Michelle you said that…Although Michelle does agree, she knows.”

President Obama: I’m getting old and gray. Lady in the crowd who I agree with 1000%: you still fine as a motherfucker. pic.twitter.com/PozKOX92A1 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 29, 2022

“I hadn’t seen that,” Michelle told Kimmel at the 10-minute mark of the video above. “I heard about it. He came home that was the first thing he said. I said, ‘How’d it go?’ He said, ‘Somebody said I was fine. I was like, ‘Oh really? That’s so sweet.”

The late-night host then asked Michelle if she would ever share stories like that with her husband, to which she shook her head. “He doesn’t need to know all my business,” she said.

Barack has previously showered his wife with similar compliments. After the couple’s post-presidency portraits were unveiled at the White House in September, Barack said the artist Sharon Sprung had perfectly captured the fact his wife was “fine.”

“I want to thank [artist] Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she is fine,” Obama said during the unveiling of the portraits in the East Room as people clapped and cheered.

“She is. Her portrait is stunning,” Barack added before Michelle thanked him for his “spicy remarks.”

"I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence – And the fact that she's fine." – Barack Obama on Michelle’s portrait pic.twitter.com/KaQ98z0R72 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 7, 2022

Elsewhere in her interview with Kimmel, Michelle spoke about her new book, which she said wasn’t quite a self-help book, but was meant to inspire since so many people have asked her for advice over the years.

“Dealing with fear, feeling invisible, how do you find your voice, people are trying to figure out how to get through life and not everybody has a mentor,” Michelle said. “People don’t always have parents they can get that kind of advice from. So what this book is, is just my offering of the tools that I’ve developed over my 58-years that have helped me.”

Check out the full interview below.