Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Plan to Collaborate Like ‘De Niro and Pacino’ After ‘Creed III’

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan are hoping to work together again — and again — and again.

via Variety:

In “Creed III,” Jordan returns as Adonis Creed and stars opposite Majors, who portrays new antagonist, Damian Anderson. Ahead of the March 3 premiere, the two sat down with the New York Times to discuss the film, their individual careers and how they intend to continue to partner for future projects.

In his directorial debut, Jordan placed immense pressure on himself, which trickled down to his preparation in pitching Majors for the role. “I was all in my head, like, ‘OK, what are the things I would want to hear? This dude can do a million different things right now. What’s going to make him take a chance on this actor-director who hasn’t directed [anything]?’” revealed Jordan.

“I knew I had to be truthful about what this project means to me and I wanted to make sure he knew,” added Jordan.

Jordan admits that the reaction he was anticipating the most was his parents’. He stated, “My mom’s seen it, and my dad just got back from Ghana, so I’m going to show it to him.”

After Majors agreed to join Jordan, the pair’s friendship guided the film’s production. Majors reveals that Jordan’s perception of his role is the reaction that matters most to him. “I care most about what he thinks,” said Majors.

Between their evident respect for one another, Jordan confirms that he plans to work together with Majors again in the future: “We plan on it.”

Majors added an analog to his partnership with Jordan: “De Niro and Pacino.”

Jordan elaborates, “We’re excited about that, and I have those conversations with him. Acting is such a solo journey, where you’re fighting for your place on that call sheet for such a long time. So when you’ve got somebody that doesn’t care as much about that stuff, it’s like, ‘Let’s go. How much damage can we do together?’”

“All of it,” retorts Majors.

Both actors in their thirties, Majors and Jordan could anticipate future partnerships that emulate the work of De Niro and Pacino, similar to the Academy Award winners’ collaborations on “The Godfather: Part II,” “Heat,” “The Irishman” and “Righteous Kill.”

More recently, both “Creed” stars have given villainous turns in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Jordan reprising his role as Killmonger in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Majors’ premiering as the latest Marvel big bad, Kang the Conqueror, in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Jonathan and Michael have a great thing going on — it would be only right for them to keep it going!