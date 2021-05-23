Method Man’s New Production Company is Producing ‘How High 3’

Method Man has officially started his own production company and his first project will be comedy sequel How High 3.

via: Revolt

According to Variety, Six AM will produce content for all ages and will distribute it via digital platforms as well as for TV and the big screen.

Their first project will be the highly anticipated How High 3. The film will mark the return of the dynamic duo Method Man and Redman to the cult-classic stoner flick franchise, as Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly took over in the second movie.

Initially, Redman was surprised to see Yachty and DC Young Fly takeover the franchise he and Method Man essentially created. “My thing is, you have the Red and Meth brand that [helped build] and create this … those are all our ideas,” Redman told HipHopDX in 2018. “When the new deal came about, we weren’t involved in it.”

“Yachty and DC have nothing to do with it,” he continued. “It was just all business. I look at it like this man — when one door closes, another one opens and that just leaves room for [me] and Meth to do a whole new movie.”

Because the rappers didn’t own the rights to the film, a branch that exists under the Universal Pictures umbrella was able to move forward without their approval.

Nevertheless, Method Man, born Clifford Smith Jr., has produced a variety of projects on top of starring in a number of films and shows. He’s credited as the executive producer on Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and the 2004 TV series “Method and Red.” Garr recently executive produced How High 2 for MTV and was a producer for the first film, which hit theaters in 2001.

Last year, Garr worked alongside Marvel New Media to create the superhero-focused podcast “Marvel/Method.” for SiriusXM. Garr reportedly began her career at “Wheel of Fortune” before transitioning to MTV Networks as a segment producer for the unscripted magazine show “Like We Care.” She has served as an executive for Buena Vista TV and for Amy Heckerling at Paramount TV as well.

IMDB states Method Man is set to appear in two upcoming films, the action-packed thriller Last Looks and the coming of age drama Once Upon A Time in Staten Island.

Are y’all excited for this?