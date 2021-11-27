Memphis Comedian Killed After Joking About Young Dolph’s Death [Photo]

Memphis comedian Derrion ‘DMuney’ Childs was gunned down in Memphis just days after Young Dolph was killed in the city.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed in a tweet on Friday (Nov. 26) that Childs was one of three victims who were shot at 2699 N. Watkins St. in Frayser, Tennessee around 10 p.m. CST, WREG reports.

According to the Memphis TV station, officers said Childs was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but didn’t survive. A woman at the scene was listed in non-critical condition, and a second man wasn’t injured. Police also released pictures of the alleged suspects and said the assailants left the gas station in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV and a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

Childs poked fun at Dolph’s death in at least two Facebook posts that quickly began to circulate online after he shared them. “MANEEEE THEM FOLKS JUST KILLED YOUNG DOLPH,” he wrote. “I LOVE MEMPHIS CUH WE SO GANGSTA.”

In another, Childs joked, “MANE CUHH IF YEEN FROM MEMPHIS OR IF YEEN THE POLICE JUST QUIT TRYNA SOLVE YOUNG DOLPH MURDER. THESE FOLKS DONE CAME & LOCKED MY GMA UP #FreeLouiseMae.”

Investigators have not confirmed if Childs’ Facebook posts were related to his murder. WREG reports police are still looking into whether his death is connected to other incidents that have happened in the city since Dolph was tragically gunned down on Wednesday (Nov. 17).

Childs’ sister Shameccia Mason told WREG that her brother’s jokes were taken out of context and that he was just making light of the recent violence that has occurred in Memphis.

“He was like I’m not joking about Dolph’s death. He said ‘I’m just saying that Memphis is basically the next Chicago because anybody can get killed in Memphis,’” Mason said. “He was like, ‘it’s crazy how Young Dolph actually went to a cookie place in his own neighborhood and got killed in his own neighborhood.’ He was like that’s what he meant. He wasn’t making a joke about death.”

Mason also disclosed that her brother spoke a lot about death. And at times, it appeared he was preparing his family for his passing. “I kind of felt like he knew he was kind of preparing us. Like he kind of prepared for him to leave because he kept coming around so much,” she said. “He was always in my house or calling me saying sis I’m finna pull up, I finna come over there or send me this, send me this. Like I spent his last days with him.”

The deceased male has been positively identified as Derrion Childs, 21. Please call CrimeStoppers with any tips at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 26, 2021

