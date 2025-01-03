Home > NEWS

Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle Netflix Series as ‘Out of Touch’: ‘Americans Can’t Pay for Groceries’

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series already seems to have touched a nerve with Meghan McCain.

The Duchess of Sussex released the first trailer for her lifestyle show “With Love, Meghan” Thursday, and McCain did not feel that the luxury, highly produced content resonated with today’s America.

Admittedly a Markle supporter at first, the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain said that her opinion changed “like the rest of the world” when Markle “disrespected the royal family.”

Advertisement

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored,” she said in a post to X Thursday. “All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

Markle’s first trailer for the series depicts her in her kitchen cooking pastries and dishes from scratch, getting honey from her backyard and having conversations with her friends, including Mindy Kaling among others. Netflix did not respond to requests for comment on McCain’s criticism.

“This concept is ill advised,” the blogger added. “I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego.”

Advertisement

McCain went on to say that the Duchess’s lifestyle is unattainable for many Americans, saying “Americans can’t pay for groceries.”

“We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now,” she added. “This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

This lifestyle series is part of Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s $100 million contract with Netflix. The couple have also released “Polo” and “Harry & Meghan.”

via: The Wrap

Advertisement

“With Love, Meghan” comes out Jan. 15 on Netflix.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Jay-Z’s Request to File for Dismissal of Rape Accuser’s Lawsuit Granted by Judge

By: Walker
NEWS

Ciara and Summer Walker Discuss Challenges of Touring While Parenting

By: Walker
NEWS

Kai Cenat Explains Why He Turned Down $60 Million Kick Deal

By: Walker
NEWS

Katt Williams And Shannon Sharpe New Interview Reportedly Being Released Soon

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Goes Viral With New Aspen Bikini Photos

By: Walker
NEWS

Angel Reese Deletes Instagram After Fans Savaged Her Revealing New Year’s Eve Outfit

By: Walker
NEWS

‘I Was Wrong’ — Democrat Strategist James Carville Accepts Defeat After Kamala Harris’ Loss to Donald Trump, Urges Party to Use ‘Podcasts and Influencers’ to Get Message Out

By: Walker
NEWS

Tom Holland Won’t Walk the Red Carpet at Zendaya’s Film Premieres ‘Because It’s Her Moment,’ Says ‘When I Have Kids You Will Not See Me in Movies Anymore’

By: Walker
NEWS

Trae Tha Truth Reunites With Missing Daughter After Months Long Search

By: Walker
NEWS

Simone Biles Named Sports Illustrated’s ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’

By: Walker