Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series, With Love, Meghan, Set to Premiere in January

Meghan Markle just returned to Instagram and now the Duchess of Sussex has dropped trailer for her playful new Netflix series.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Duchess of Sussex announced her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, on her newly launched Instagram. Set to premiere on Jan. 15, the Netflix series marks a fresh and personal endeavor for Meghan, 43, as both host and executive producer.

In a post, Meghan shared the trailer for her upcoming show, captioning it: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

Meghan, who filmed the show in Montecito, California, is seen cooking in the kitchen, tending to a beehive, arranging flowers at a shop and hosting a mix of friends and guests, including husband Prince Harry. “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she says in the clip, which is set to The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Do You Believe in Magic.” “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy,” she says elsewhere in the trailer. “Love is in the details.”

In a release shared with PEOPLE, Netflix describes the show as an “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

The statement continues, “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The 8-episode series, with each installment running 33 minutes, brings together a lineup of Meghan’s closest friends. Among them are her longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin and photographer Delfina Blaquier, wife of polo star Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry. The series also features actress-producer Mindy Kaling, Tracy Robbins (wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins), veteran literary agent and Godmothers Bookstore co-founder Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, former Suits star Abigail Spencer, and Kelly McKee Zajfen, co-founder of Alliance of Moms.

Adding a culinary flair to the series are renowned chefs and restaurateurs Roy Choi and Ramon Velazquez, along with farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters, who share their expertise and passion for food.

