Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Event of the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a special reception for the 2022 Invictus Games competitors Friday in the Netherlands.

via: People

On Friday, the couple made their first appearance at a welcome reception for teams as well as their family and friends in The Hague. Meghan sported an all white ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers with a matching oversized blazer, complementing her ensemble with gold jewelry including the kitten mitten bracelet by Catbird NYC. She also wore a few pieces from her wedding day to Prince Harry: her Cartier stud earrings and the heels she wore for their evening reception.

Meanwhile, Harry opted for a suit sans tie.

They were escorted by Team Netherlands athletes and some of their family members, including a mom who used carried her baby reportedly wrapped in Meghan’s tan coat.

This evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also attend a second reception for dignitaries hosted by the City of The Hague and Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Meghan and Harry met members of Ukraine’s team, who gifted Prince Harry with a calendar from the organization Come Back Alive. Launched in 2014, Come Back Alive became the biggest organization providing support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to their website.

The delegation from Australia also had a gift for Harry: some skimpy swimwear that read “I Am Team Aus.”

“Now that the Duke of Sussex is living in California, Team Australia thought it appropriate to continue the tradition of gifting stunning new budgie smugglers to the Duke,” the Aussie Invictus Game captioned photos on Twitter.

Now that the Duke of Sussex is living in California, Team Australia thought it appropriate to continue the tradition of gifting stunning new budgie smugglers to the Duke #InvictusGames#IG22 @InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/yKNoRNDGc0 — Aussie Invictus (@aussieinvictus) April 15, 2022

On their way to the Invictus Games, Meghan and Prince Harry made a stop in the U.K. to visit with Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan, 40, has not returned to Europe since March 2020, when she and Prince Harry, 37, carried out their final round of royal engagements before they officially stepped back as working royals at the end of that month.

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on two occasions: for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and again to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside older brother Prince William in July 2021. (In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel, Meghan gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana — named after the Queen’s childhood nickname and Harry’s mother — in June.)

The foundation presented Price Harry its calendar called «Real Scale». Our colleagues gave the calendar to the Duke of Sussex during the Invictus Games meeting in Hague??? pic.twitter.com/JfjCGFWiBG — ????????? ????? (@BackAndAlive) April 15, 2022

This year’s Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Meghan will join Prince Harry in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games, the international sports competition founded by Harry for wounded service members and veterans.

But it won’t be Meghan’s first Invictus experience. In 2017, she joined Harry at the Toronto Games, marking the couple’s first official appearance together. She was by his side again in 2018 for the Sydney Games.

It was Harry and Markle’s first time in the UK together since exiting the royal family in 2020. They did not bring their two children: Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months.