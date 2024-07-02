Megan Thee Stallion on Working With Jay-Z and Roc Nation: ‘I Ain’t Never Felt So Safe' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation seem to be a management match made in heaven.

via Complex:

During her conversation with Shannon Sharpe, the Houston hottie opened up about how working with Jay-Z and Roc Nation has made her feel protected and helped guide her career.

“Never did I ever think that I was actually going to be managed by the people that I looked up to,” she said at the 34:49 minute mark of the latest episode Club Shay Shay. “It just feel like a big family. They’re just so intelligent—they been through everything. They still going through it right now. But they just know how to carry it.”

“I’m learning from the best. I feel like I’m in the right spot, I’m in the right position,” she continued. “I ain’t never felt so safe in a situation where I feel like these people got my back. I just see how much they grinding, how much they hustle, and how much they let all the talking, whatever else people gotta say just roll off they back.”

Sharpe asked if she sought out Hov’s advice when deciding to go independent.

“They told me, ‘You need to do this on your own,’” Meg explained. “You should be able to figure out how to get out here and be your own boss.’”

The “Hiss” rapper then said that Beyoncé is the one who “inspired” her to launch her own tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas: “She said, ‘Next time I see you, you need to have your own alcoholic beverage.’”

Meg concluded, “I felt like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.” The 29-year-old inked her deal with Roc Nation back in 2019.

Last week saw the release of her latest album, Megan, which boasts features from UGK, GloRilla, and Victoria Monét.

Watch Megan speak on it below. We’re happy she feels like she has great people around her now — the music industry can be brutal.

