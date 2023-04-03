Megan Thee Stallion Popped Up At The CMT Music Awards And It Was All For ‘Hot Girl Shania’ Twain [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion is having a hot girl spring. The beloved Houston rapper threw out the ceremonial first pitch for her hometown Astros on MLB Opening Day last Thursday, March 30, and Billie Eilish loved to see it as much as Meg loved to do it. The following day, Meg staged her first performance of 2023 at the AT&T Block Party in Houston, before capping off her weekend at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for the 2023 CMT Music Awards last night, April 2.

via: Billboard

The country icon was presented her award by rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion, who celebrated Twain for being “an outspoken ally against every hate of all kind,” while also celebrating her newfound kinship with the singer. “I don’t wanna cheese this hard because I just met her and that’s my new bestie,” Megan said with a laugh. “She’s hot girl Shania!”

Taking to the stage, Shania immediately proclaimed that one song title in particular appeared to be following her. “When I wrote the phrase, ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman,’ I had no idea at the time that it would be the undercurrent of a decades-long career, and get adopted by an array of fantastic communities around the world, and become a genuine path of power and progress for women in country music,” she said, grinning.

Reflecting on her history at the CMT Music Awards, Twain eventually cut to the heart of the issue, making a vow to keep uplifting “the many outstanding country artists who are not currently played, streamed, signed or awarded at the level they deserve.” She continued, saying “I believe in an all-inclusive country music. We’re a family … let us, the country music industry, do our part to close the gap and provide an equal workspace for all talent. Let’s ensure that all our fellow artists get equal play, regardless of gender, age or race.”

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer was just one among a bevy of attendees on Sunday night — stars such as Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani and Tyler Hubbard all performed throughout the telecast. Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown served as the evening’s hosts, while Lainey Wilson led nominees with four nominations. Brown, Jelly Roll and Cody Johnson followed closely behind with three each.

Read Twain’s full acceptance speech and watch it below.

“Let me start by saying, let’s go girls! Now, listen, when I wrote the phrase, ‘Man! I feel like a woman,’ honestly, I had no idea at the time that it would become an undercurrent of a decades-long career. It’s amazing how just one statement can empower so many, and ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!‘ has been adopted by an array of fantastic communities all around the world and become a genuine path of power and progress for, I mean, women in country music, right? Which brings me so much joy.

Thank you to CMT for pushing the Equal Play agenda, and thank you for always supporting me. In fact, you know what? You may not know this, but the CMT Rising Star Award was my very first award. Ever. Thirty years ago. That was in 1993. So, CMT holds a very special place in my heart, and I promise I will continue to champion the many outstanding country artists who are not currently played. They’re not streamed, toured, signed, or awarded at the level they deserve.

I believe in an all-inclusive country music. We’re a family. This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this. Now, let us, the country music industry, do our part to close the gap and provide an equal workplace for all talent.

This year, I’m taking many amazing artists on my Queen Of Me Tour. Lily [Rose], Tenille [Townes], Lindsay [Ell], Hailey [Whitters], Breland, Robyn [Ottolini], Priscilla [Block], Mickey [Guyton], and several more. And my hope is that this opportunity and spotlight impresses you much and lifts up the careers of these very talented people on their journey. I will continue to do my best as a trailblazer, and together, let’s ensure that all our fellow artists get equal play regardless of gender, age, or race. Thank you again for honoring me with the CMT Equal Play Award, and a special thank you to all my fans! I’m truly touched.”

Megan Thee Stallion presenting Shania Twain the Equal Pay Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awardspic.twitter.com/SZuGToAjcV — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) April 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion via Shania Twain's Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/MKSO9OXQnY — TheeStallionNews (@MegansCharts) April 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Shania Twain at the 2023 #CMTAwards. https://t.co/BmDqglsjWN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2023