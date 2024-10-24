Megan Thee Stallion Can’t Believe Nobody Told Her ‘Sex and the City’ “Was That Good” [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Sex And The City was one of the signature TV shows of the late ’90s and early 2000s, and its legacy continues today with the new series, And Just Like That…. Megan Thee Stallion, though, only just got on board, and she’s upset nobody told her sooner how great the original show is.

“Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good?” Stallion quipped. “I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this for the culture. Watch it! I don’t even know how I like, stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing like, pictures of Sarah Jessica looking pretty as fuck.”

She continued, “Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful. And I was like, what is this show? Let me just watch it, let me get into it because nobody put me on. So I started watching the show and I’m like, I cannot look away. This is the best thing! I’m watching it while I’m working out, I’m watching it while I’m in glam, I’m watching it when I don’t have nothing else to do, and I’m a busy girl. I’m like, squeezing Sex and the City in there. And I’m like, asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex and the City?”

The “Body” artist later informed host Jimmy Fallon that she has yet to see the 2008 Sex and the City movie as well as its 2010 sequel.

“The way Sex and the City ended, you know, I was a little upset, and they said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, you have to watch the movie.’ And I say, ‘OK, take me there because I don’t understand what’s happening,’” she said.

Fallon also asked Stallion if she would be open to sharing her reviews for each of the show’s characters, including Carrie [Parker], Samantha [Cattrall], Charlotte [Davis] and Miranda [Nixon], and she did not hold back on her thoughts.

Up first was Samantha: “When Sex and the City first started for me, I said, ‘Oh, I hate this character.’ Like, why are y’all making her like, oh my God, sex is like the ruler of my life. And it’s like, I’m just so desperate. I was like, this is horrible, this is a horrible character. But then as the show kept going, I was like, ‘OK, hold on. Wait a minute.’ I’m glad I hung in there, because she runs men. Like she does not let men run her and she keeps trying to tell the girls, like stop making the man the center of your life. Like go shopping, have a good time, make your money and then have fun with your little toys. And I’m like, yes, I did that.”

As for Charlotte, Stallion said, “She is a little delulu, but it’s cute. She would be my bestie because she’s so emotional and I feel like it’s OK to cry. It’s OK to be a little crazy. She might be a Cancer in the show, her character has to be a Cancer…. I’m sorry, Cancers, but y’all are very emotional and I feel like Cancers and Aquarius go together very well.”

Miranda was next on the list: “Miranda, this is the worst character on the show. I cannot stand Miranda. She never got nothing good to say. She’s so sad all the time…. How could anybody even fix their lips to be mean to Steve [David Eigenberg] and Miranda figured out a way to be mean to Steve. The only thing Steve ever wanted to do was love this crazy lady.”

And for Carrie, Stallion added, “Her hair is good, her makeup is great. I’m pretty sure this dress is great paired with a pair of Manolos. Like she’s always attractive, doing these sick old things. She’s nuts. But you know what [Laughs]? I see a lot of myself in this character, like Carrie really loved drama. Like she would literally wake up and figure out how can I mess up everybody’s day? How can I be my cutest messing up everybody’s day? How can I make my life more complicated? Simply, she could have always made the right choice. She could have chosen sanity, but she always chose insanity. And then I had to wonder, is that me?”

