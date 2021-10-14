Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Popeyes Franchise Owner, Announces New Signature Hot Sauce [Photo]

As if we weren’t obsessed with Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion enough as separate entities, the fried chicken joint and chart-topping rapper have joined forces to combine their genius for a hot sauce collaboration for the books.

The Houston Hottie announced the exciting news in a tweet on Thursday (Oct. 14).

“Yesss Hotties it’s true Thee mf HOTTIE SAUCE IS DROPPING AT Popeyes Oct 19th so pull up and get you some,” she wrote. “Not only that buttt ya girl is now a franchise owner and will be opening my very own Popeyes locations!”

As reported by REVOLT, a rumored partnership between the “WAP” rapper and Popeyes caused the fried chicken chain to begin trending on TikTok on Wednesday (Oct. 13). According to a press release, Megan’s collaboration with the brand will include her very own hot sauce, “Hottie Sauce,” and three collections of co-branded merchandise; the first of which is called “Thee Heat” and drops at 12 p.m. EST on Oct. 19.

Megan’s “Hottie Sauce” will be available on Popeyes’ signature Chicken Sandwich and new Nuggets also starting on Oct. 19. According to the release, the Grammy Award-winning rapper “worked closely with the Popeyes culinary team” to develop the sauce, which it describes as “sweet,” “bold” and spicy, “inspired by Megan’s sassy personality.”

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” Megan said about the partnership and her new position as a franchise owner. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Joining forces with Popeyes and becoming a franchise owner is just the latest entrepreneurial move for the 26-year-old. Last month, Megan teamed up with Nike for the company’s “Play New” campaign. Fans can follow a workout session with Megan and her trainer Tara Nicolas via the Nike Training Club (NTC) App and purchase the rapper’s different workout fits.

Megan is teaming up with Popeyes for an exclusive merch drop as well. Also available later this month, the collection—dubbed Thee Heat—is said to feature bikinis, long-sleeve tees, hats, tumblers, even Popeyes chicken tenders plush toys for your dog.