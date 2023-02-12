Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's Lemonade

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have gone their separate ways.

via: People

The actress, 36, hinted at a possible breakup between herself and the musician, 32, on Instagram Sunday, when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

In the comments section, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the relationship, writing, “He probably got with Sophie.” In response, Fox joked that it could’ve been her, commenting, “Maybe I got with Sophie” alongside a single fire emoji.

The Till Death star also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. (Kelly, meanwhile, still has posts featuring Fox on his profile.) Fox now also follows Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years.

Representatives for both Fox and Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Megan Fox rumored to have broken up with MGK after recently following Eminem and posting this on IG ??? pic.twitter.com/XsI5WRjnAz — RapTV (@Rap) February 12, 2023