Meek Mill Offers $2K in 'Manhunt' for Suspect Who Ejaculated on Woman's Leg in Dollar Tree [Video] | lovebscott.com

In what’s probably the nastiest news of the day: Philly police are searching for a man who allegedly ejaculated on a woman’s leg while she shopped at a Dollar Tree.

via Complex:

In a disturbing clip circulating on social media, a woman was seen chasing a man out of the 56 E. Snyder Ave. Dollar Tree store after he reportedly ejaculated on her. As noted by Fox 29, the incident happened June 23 and police have since launched an investigation.

Employees at the Pennsylvania store said that the suspect, who has not been identified, is a regular at the Snyder Plaza and I-95 underpass nearby. In photos, the man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “It’s not going to lick itself.”

Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill caught wind of the story and quote-tweeted the video on Wednesday afternoon, writing, “Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service….I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect.”

Once his tweet started making the rounds, the 37-year-old added, “Just go live with him don’t pursue him…it gotta actually be you…Philly small people know where this creep ass dude at ghtfoh…we need community protection also!”

When reached for comment about the crime, Officer Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department’s office of media relations/public affairs wrote, “We will confirm with the SVU and reply as soon as possible. Thank you, and stay safe.”

Earlier this year, a woman filed a lawsuit against a Dollar Tree in Houston and the operators of the shopping plaza which houses it, alleging that a man ejaculated her on Dec. 5, Fox 26 reported.

“He started saying all the things he wanted to do to me,” said the woman, who is represented by attorney Anna Greenberg. “It was really bad. I couldn’t believe this was happening. I panicked and told him he was disgusting, and I immediately went to get my friend on the other aisle.”

The woman said her friend notified her that he ejaculated on her, and she reported the incident to the store. She said that when she told the manager what happened, she was told it was the “third case in less than four days.” She also reported the incident to the Houston Police Department. In legal documents, her attorneys argued Dollar Tree is liable for the assault due to understaffing.

Watch the shocking video below. We hope they find that creep.

NEW: Philadelphia police are searching for a man after he 'relieved himself' on a woman's leg in a Dollar Tree store. The man can be seen running from the store before the woman shows what he did to her leg. "He n*tted on my leg!" the woman can be heard saying. Police say the… pic.twitter.com/TOHpfB5Wch — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024