Meagan Good on Friends Telling Her Not to Date Jonathan Majors: 'I'm the One Who Has to Live My Life' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Meagan Good certainly got a side-eye from us when she started dating Jonathan Majors, but she says even some of her friends advised her against dating the troubled actor.

via Complex:

The actress, who co-leads the upcoming Tyler Perry-directed film Divorce in the Black, was a guest on Today with Hoda and Jenna, where she talked about her relationship with Majors around the 4-minute mark of the video below.

When host Hoda Kotb mentioned Majors’ legal troubles, as the actor was convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Good admitted that her friends weren’t initially excited about the two becoming a couple. According to Good, 42, “everyone” advised her against dating Majors.

Despite her friends’ perspectives, Good decided to continue the relationship, explaining, “One thing I know is that I can always look in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum… I can always look and say, ‘Okay, I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and have harmony in my heart.”

“I take everyone I love’s opinion into account, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to have to live my life,” she continued. “I want to be responsible for the choices I make and want to live the life that I want to live.”

Good has received support from her older sister, La’Myia Good, while Majors also continues to uplift the actress in interviews and, more recently, in his Perseverance Award acceptance speech at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Awards last month.

“I love you beyond all limit, with all my strength, with all my heart, I love you,” Majors said to Good during the speech. “I don’t need to be so tough and strong when you carried me so, so, so many nights. I love you.”

Watch the clip below.