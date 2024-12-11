Home > NEWS

Doing The Most: McDonald’s That Turned in Luigi Mangione Is Bombarded With One-Star Reviews and A.I. Rat Art

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Law enforcement may be praising the McDonald’s employee who helped capture Luigi Mangione, but his supporters are pissed — and they’re taking it out on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

Mangione, 26, was taken into custody at one of the fast food chain’s restaurants in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee spotted him and alerted law enforcement, police said. Soon after, the suspect’s online supporters unleashed a flood of fake reviews.

“This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn’t going to cover it,” one review said.

Most reviews went along these lines—“This McDonalds is full of rats”—until Google pulled them for violating its policies.

The tech giant says review contributions “should reflect a genuine experience at a place or business” and that “content that has been posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place’s rating” will be removed.

And it wasn’t just Google reviews that were manipulated. “Very large rat behind the counter,” another reviewer said, this time on Yelp. “Not very nutritional food. I’ve heard the employees get free food for working a shift–hope they have health insurance to cover the future heart attacks. .! oh wait.”

“This fast food restaurant houses a traitor among its employees,” another review said. “The working class has betrayed humanity.”

PennLive.com reported that fake negative reviews were heaped on at least five different McDonald’s locations listed in Altoona on the Yelp website.

One site that barely received two reviews a month was bombed with over 100 on Monday alone. In response, Yelp employed an “Unusual Activity Alert” and blocked people from posting reviews.

via: Daily Beast

