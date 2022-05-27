Matthew Morrison Leaves 'So You Think You Can Dance' After Not Following 'Production Protocols'

Matthew Morrison will no longer be a judge on the Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance.

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway star, 43, has exited the dance competition series after not following “competition production protocols.”

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,” Morrison said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Friday.

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” he added.

“I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

The Glee alum leaves the series just over a week after the season 17 premiere, which aired May 18.

The breach of protocol was not further explained.

As most of this season’s episodes were already pre-taped, Morrison will likely appear in episodes through mid-June, according to Entertainment Weekly, adding that his replacement is expected to be brought in for the second part of the competition’s filming.

Morrison was part of a new panel of judges for Season 17 that replaced Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy with JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Cat Deeley returns as host this season.

Lythgoe, who appeared as a permanent judge for 16 seasons, revealed in March that he “wasn’t asked” to return for another season after the show picked up from its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers,” he said on Twitter. “On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season.”

Other stars who previously judged alongside Lythgoe include Adam Shankman, Vanessa Hudgens, Maddie Ziegler, Jason Derulo and Paula Abdul.

