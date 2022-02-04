‘Masked Singer’ Judge Ken Jeong Reportedly Felt ‘Disrespected’ and ‘Livid’ to Learn Rudy Giuliani Was a Contestant

It’s safe to say Ken Jeong wasn’t thrilled about a contestant on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

via: Complex

A source “close to the set” has shared more details about what allegedly went down during last week’s taping.

Speaking with People, the insider said Jeong “was super upset and indeed stormed out,” adding that “Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn’t storm out because of Giuliani.”

According to another source, Jeong felt “disrespected” by the show’s decision to have Giuliani participate. “Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There’s no way he could hide his feelings,” they said.

The source went on to point out Jeong’s political views are far different from those of Giuliani, who was at the center of numerous antics with Donald Trump and the 2020 presidential election.

“Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19, and has found a lot of what they’ve said not only wrong but dangerous,” the source said. “To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off.”

Representatives for Jeong had no additional comment when reached by Entertainment Weekly following the People report.

The Masked Singer is set to return for its seventh season on Fox on March 9.