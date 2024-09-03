Mase Reveals Secret Behind His 70-Pound Weight Loss, Denies Using Ozempic [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Mase is addressing the rumors surrounding his recent weight loss and wants everyone to know he didn’t use Ozempic.

The rapper set the record straight during the season 5 opener of ‘It Is What It Is,’ hosted by Camron.

via Complex:

Cam’ron started the show by giving Mase his flowers, complimenting the 49-year-old rapper on his overall look, especially his haircut and 70-pound weight loss. The Harlem native wasted no time trying to get specifics regarding how his co-host managed to trim down while also figuring out if he got some help along the way.

“You took the needle,” Cam asked, alluding to the popular weight loss drug Ozempic. “Nah,” Mase responded with a smile, adding, “That’s the hate I want. That’s the hate I needed.”

“I signed up with this coach named Ricky Moore, that’s a professional bodybuilder, and he just put me on the alkaline diet,” Mase explained. “I’m only eating fruit, vegetables, and water for now.”

The discussion starts at the 3:50 mark.

Last year, the duo signed a lucrative $30 million dollar deal with Underdog Fantasy for their podcast. The rappers-turned-sports-commentators have seen immense success with the new venture, even earning a fan out of OJ Simpson before his passing.

Watch the moment below.

Mase speaks on his weight loss and new look. “I’m only eating fruit, vegetable and water for now.” pic.twitter.com/iXKFZ2p6Ad — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 2, 2024