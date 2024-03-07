Mary J Blige Announces 2024 Strength of a Woman Fest & Summit (50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, More) | lovebscott.com

Mary J. Blige has announced 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit lineup.

via: HipHopDX

50 Cent and Fat Joe are just two of the many titans enlisted to perform at Mary J. Blige’s annual festival that is scheduled to take place this summer.

On Wednesday (March 6), the Queen of Hip Hop Soul revealed the 2024 lineup for her Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit, which was launched two years ago. Set to take place from May 10 – 12, the purpose of the gathering is to “empower, educate and elevate.”

Put together in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation, the event will be based in New York City for the first time ever over Mother’s Day weekend. In addition to Fif and Joe, the roster will also feature Jill Scott, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Robert Glasper and many more.

Tickets are now available for purchase here.