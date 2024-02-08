Martha Stewart Opens Up About Botox Usage: 'I Don’t Want to Look My Age At All' | lovebscott.com

Martha Stewart isn’t shying away from her use of cosmetic enhancements.

via Complex:

On the season premiere of The Martha Stewart Podcast, the lifestyle businesswoman and media personality, 82, interviewed her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin. Introduced by her daughter, Alexis, Stewart has been seeing Belkin for five years.

Getting into Belkin’s specialties for her, three minutes into the podcast, Stewart joked, “Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet,” she said.

The 2023 Sports Illustrated cover model added, “So many comments are about my facelift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”

Although Stewart admitted that it’s impossible to reverse aging around the 4:30 mark of the episode, she added, “you can really prolong youthfulness, activity, energy, by taking care of yourself in several different ways.”

In Stewart’s case, one of those ways is getting Botox, fillers and skin-tightening facial care, which makes her look greatly younger than her age. Around the 5:45 minute mark, she said, “I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work hard at it.”

Stewart also emphasized maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regimen, without using medication, despite Ozempic being a choice medicine among celebrities.

Stewart has shared her beauty secrets multiple times over the years, highlighting facial serums, sunscreen, cleansers, and creams for Page Six Style last May.

We’re not mad!