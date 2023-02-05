Marsha Ambrosius Says She & Dr. Dre Trauma Bonded With New Album, “Casablanco”

The release of Dr. Dre and Marsha Ambrosius’ album, Casablanco, may be on the horizon.

via: HotNewHipHop

Marsha Ambrosius says that she and Dr. Dre trauma bonded with her new album, Casablanco. Ambrosius discussed working with the legendary producer on the project at a listening session in Los Angeles, earlier this week.

“End of 2020, Dre and myself were going back and forth, shooting each other ideas,” the singer began. “And January 2021 happens and I’m pretty sure everyone got the text alert. Sorry to bring up your personal but we all saw it. It was Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm and I remember my heart stopped and I’m calling everyone.”

She continued: “I’m like, ‘Yo fool, what happened?’ [They’re like] ‘Everything is okay. Relax, calm down. Dre is okay.’ I get a call from Dre and by February 2021, I was out working with him. So his rehab, his rehabilitation and resurgence back into wanting to make music to make people feel good was what I needed. Ultimately, what he needed. And this album was kind of our trauma bond in some way.”

Dr. Dre, who was also at the event, further explained that the album was born out of studio sessions originally meant for his own work. The pair first announced the project on social media back in December 2021.

“And the way it started out was she actually flew down to work on some songs for me,” Dre said. “And all of a sudden I’m like okay let’s work on some songs for you. Let’s work on three or four songs and all of a sudden that turned into an entire album over a two-week period.”

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have yet to confirm an official release date for Casablanco. The two previously teamed up together for Dre’s 2015 album, Compton. Ambrosius is credited on the songs “Genocide,” “All in a Day’s Work,” “Darkside/Gone” and “Satisfaction.” They also worked on “Stronger” off of Ambrosius’ 2014 album, Friends & Lovers.