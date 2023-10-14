‘Married to Medicine’ Stars Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Phaedra Parks ‘Feeling Each Other Out’ After ‘RHOA’ Alum Joins Cast

Married to Medicine is back on Bravo with its historic 10th season premiering on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET.

via: Page Six

Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Phaedra Parks were “feeling each other out” after the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum joined the cast of “Married to Medicine.”

“I’m a fan of Phaedra, so I was kind of excited for her to come in. I love Phaedra. And she came in — she’s sweet as pie,” the renowned dentist tells Page Six exclusively.

Kimes, 52, teases that Parks, 49, will bring her notable shade to the Bravo reality show.

“Phaedra’s different,” she tells us. “She does s–t I ain’t never thought to do. It’s like … it be throwing me for a whim. It ain’t like me, direct. It’s subtle.

“To me, it’s funny ’cause I think she don’t give a damn and she playing with y’all.”

However, Kimes — who joined “Married to Medicine” during Season 2 in 2014 — shares that she and Parks ultimately ended things on a good note.

“I see her. … We kind of feeling each other out,” she says. “You could tell she was a little intimidated when she came on with me, and I’m like, I don’t want nothing, and she ain’t want nothing. We kind of hit it off. We’re good.”

Although the Smiles by Dr. Heavenly founder was in a good place with the attorney, she tells Page Six that fans are going to be “shocked” to see what goes down on Season 10.

“It’s unlikely the things that are going to go on,” she says.

Rumors began swirling in January that Parks was joining “Married to Medicine.” Producer Carlos King said at the time that the mom of two met the criteria for the series because she was dating an unidentified doctor.

Bravo finally confirmed Parks’ casting in September.

Parks first joined the Bravoverse on Season 3 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2010.

However, Page Six exclusively reported that the mortician was fired from the cast in 2017 after she admitted to spreading a rumor that her co-star Kandi Burruss wanted to drug and rape castmate Porsha Williams.