Mariah Carey Fans Go Wild at Christmas Concert, Throw Punches and Drinks at Each Other [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was a peaceful holiday concert … but fans had something else in store.

A fight broke out during Carey’s recent Christmas concert in Saint Louis, Missouri, while the pop star was performing her holiday hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

In a clip circulating on X/Twitter, a brunette woman could be seen pushing a blonde woman in the row in front of her, causing her to stumble. The blonde woman then flicked the remainder of her drink onto the other woman, who swatted back at her.

Another video — uploaded by someone who claimed they were next to the brawling couples — showed the women’s partners trying to break up the argument, but ultimately shoving each other instead.

I was standing right next to them. pic.twitter.com/5tOLxCmMFq — Aaron (@aaronnezzy) December 5, 2024

“Where the f*** is security?” one person could be heard yelling in the background.

Carey, dubbed the “Queen of Christmas,” is currently traveling on her Christmas Time tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her 1994 Merry Christmas album and its lead single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The five-time Grammy-winning singer kicked off the 20-date tour in Highland, California, on November 6. She is scheduled to hit several more American cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; Baltimore, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Belmont Park, New York, before concluding in Brooklyn, New York, on December 17.

In 2021, the 55-year-old pop star made history when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became the first and only holiday song to win the RIAA’s Diamond Award, which recognizes 10 million sales and streaming units in the U.S.

During the ceremony, she said the continued love for her song “never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions.”

via: The Independent

