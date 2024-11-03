Margot Robbie Is a Mom! Actress Welcomes First Baby, a Boy, with Husband Tom Ackerley

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Congratulations are in order for Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, who officially became parents!

The Barbie actress, 34, welcomed her first baby, a boy, with husband Tom Ackerley, a source tells PEOPLE.

Details about Robbie and Ackerley’s son, including his name and birthdate, have yet to be revealed. The Daily Mail also reported the baby news.

A representative for the couple could not be reached to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In July, Robbie made her first appearance since news broke that she was expecting her first baby, attending Wimbledon with Ackerley, also 34.

The actress looked stylish in a black and white polka dot dress that featured a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt.

She paired the outfit with a black and white bowling-style bag and added some extra height with a pair of open-toe black mules.

Since then, Robbie has been seen sporting several fashionable maternity looks, including a monochromatic white look in Santa Monica and a sheer black look while out and about in Los Angeles.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph.

They then married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay. The two never announced their engagement prior to their big day.

via: People

