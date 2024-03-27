Marcus Jordan Hints Ex Larsa Pippen Is ‘Rewriting History’ After Their Split: ‘Irrelevant’ | lovebscott.com

Marcus Jordan clapped back at ex Larsa Pippen for “rewriting history” following their second breakup.

via: US Weekly

Jordan, 33, shared a cryptic post via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 26, which read, “I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute. Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats [sic] nerve.”

The social media message has since been deleted, according to Page Six, but seemed to be in reference to Pippen’s comments about their split. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 25, that she and Jordan were on “different journeys” before calling it quits.

“I’m in a place where I’m growing and I feel like we’re just moving on different paths,” she explained. “He’s a great guy, but we’re just on a different path.”

Pippen noted that she would be making changes to their joint podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” after the breakup.

“I’m going to change it up a bit, but I definitely want to continue doing it. I enjoy doing it,” she added. “I might change the title and maybe do it with a female. I feel like I’m going to make it more like girlfriends chatting.”

The reality star elaborated on the subject during the Tuesday episode of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach‘s “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “I want him to be happy,” she shared. “He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

Pippen denied that the former couple’s 16-year age gap played a role in the split. “I don’t think it’s the age,” she said. “I just think it’s where we are right now.”