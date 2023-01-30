Marc Anthony's Daughter Skips His Wedding For Movie Outing With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Marc Anthony wed Nadia Ferreria during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening.

via: AceShowbiz

Emme Muniz seemingly didn’t attend their father Marc Anthony’s Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. On the same day of the lavish nuptials, the teenager was seen going to a movie in Los Angeles with their mom Jennifer Lopez and step-father Ben Affleck.

In the pictures, which were taken on Saturday, January 28, the 14-year-old was photographed on the movie outing with their step-siblings Samuel (10) and Seraphina (14). Emme, who identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns they/them, was seen walking in between their mom and Seraphina as they were holding hands.

Marc and Nadia tied the knot on Saturday at the Perez Art Museum Miami. Among the famous guests at the lavish nuptials were David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams), Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as Luis Fonzi.

David served as best man alongside Carlos Slim. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Anotonio Solis and the groom’s brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses at the ceremony, which was officiated by Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. It was also said that Father Jorge blessed the newlyweds.

For the big day, Nadia stunned in a Galia Lahav lace detail. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a Christian Dior suit.

Last May, the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay announced that they were getting married. At the time, the model posted a snap of the couple holding hands and her huge rock. “Engagement partyyyyy!!!” so she wrote at the time.

Marc, who previously married Dayanara Torres, Jennifer and Shannon De Lima, also shared the news on Instagram. Alongside a picture of them embracing on a private plane, he penned, “May God multiply all that that you wish us.” The Miss Universe 2021 runner-up replied, “Always like this.”