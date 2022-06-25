MAGA Rep. Mary Miller Thanks Trump for ‘Historic Victory for White Life’ After Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Ruling [Video]

Former president Donald Trump hosted a rally at The Adams County Fairgrounds in Quincy, Illinois on Saturday. He was in the state to support Congresswoman Mary Miller’s re-election in Illinois’ 15th congressional district.

via: Daily Beast

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said the quiet part out loud at a Donald Trump rally Saturday night while expressing her appreciation to the former president over his role in the overturning of Roe v Wade. “President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America. I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” she said. A spokesperson for Miller, Isaiah Wartman, later told NBC News she had misread prepared remarks and intended to say “right to life.” The Trump rally comes as Miller, who already received Trump’s endorsement, looks for a turnout boast ahead of a Tuesday primary as she faces off against Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL).

Miller: President Trump… I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday pic.twitter.com/RqxmbT8jx5 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2022

Abortion-rights protesters continued to voice their fury and anger about the decision over the weekend.