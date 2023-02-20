Madonna Shows Off 'Cute' Face After ‘Swelling from Surgery’ Went Down

Madonna took to Instagram with her new (old?) “cute” face.

via Page Six:

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol ?,” she tweeted Monday, alongside a photo of herself smizing for the camera while sitting in a chair.

In the snap, the “Like a Virgin” singer, 64, rocked a pair of distressed blue jeans over sheer tights, a black jacket and a black cap that read, “Spiritually Hungry.”

Madonna’s quip came weeks after she took to the Grammys stage to introduce Kim Petras — the first transwoman to perform at the show and win a Grammy — and Sam Smith for their performance of “Unholy.”

During her quick appearance, she quickly became a trending topic after fans made remarks about how different her face looked.

“Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” tweeted one person, while another wrote, “Omg, did you see Madonna at the Grammys? WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO HER FACE? She looked monstrous. It was shocking.”

Two days after the Grammys, Madonna slammed people who chose to focus on her looks instead of the speech she gave before the historic performance she introduced.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she captioned an Instagram video on Feb. 7.

The pop icon went on to say that she is once again “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.”

Madonna says this world does not “celebrate women past the age of 45” and will “punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” the seven-time Grammy winner continued.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul.’”

Madonna says she looks forward to “many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

“Bow down bitches! ???????,” she concluded, referencing another lyric from Beyoncé.

Though Madonna has never publicly confirmed or denied rumors claiming she’s gone under the knife, in 2012, she said that she is “not against plastic surgery” but she is “absolutely against having to discuss it.”

We’ve said it numerous times — Madonna has more than earned the right to present however she chooses to. Its her body, her choice.

