Macy Gray Denies Claim That Her Son Hit Her, Addresses Family 'Issues': 'He Would Never' | lovebscott.com

Macy Gray is speaking out about her daughter Aanisah Hinds’ recent abuse allegations against the singer’s son, Tracy Melvin Hinds.

via People:

“Me and my son love each other and he would never think of causing me any physical harm. Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues and we’re dealing with it,” Gray, 56, said in a statement via her rep to PEOPLE Tuesday.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of a temporary restraining order request filed by Aanisah, 29, with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, alleging that Tracy, 28, “got into a physical altercation” with their mom on Saturday.

In the court filing, Aanisah alleged that her brother “followed” and “harassed” their mom, claiming that it is something “he always does when he drinks.” She said he “pushed” their mom during the alleged incident and also “fought” her fiancé Cornel Pearson.

“We waited for the cops to come while he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms looking for confrontation. After he was out of the house, we locked the doors, but he came back through a window and began harassing again. Later he pushed me and has done so many times,” the document reads.

Aanisah was reportedly advised to file for a restraining order by police due to there being no video of the incident, she wrote in the filing. She alleged that similar incidents have occurred in May 2022, April 2023 and late October 2023.

“He constantly abuses and fights with all of us, no one has a problem except him,” Aanisah wrote as the reason for her filing.

Aanisah also asked the court to grant a move-out order, no-contact order, and a stay-away order that would require Tracy to keep 100 yards away from her home, workplace, vehicle, her fiancé and herself, and their mother.

She also noted that she is expecting a baby in September and asked the court to order her brother to stay away from her fiancé’s workplace.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court granted the temporary restraining order request until a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.

Gray shares Aanisah and Tracy with her ex-husband, Tracy Hinds.

