'M3GAN 2.0' Already in the Works, Set for 2025 Release

‘M3GAN’ is already coming back for more.

‘M3GAN 2.0,’ a sequel to Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s campy thriller, is officially in the works.

The film has been scheduled to release on Jan. 17, 2025.

via Variety:

Screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning to pen the sequel. Plot details haven’t been revealed, though Allison Williams, whose character helped bring to life the chaotic AI-like doll, will be back for “2.0” as will M3GAN’s pint-sized bestie, played by Violet McGraw. Gerard Johnstone directed the first film, but a director has not been announced for the sequel.

“M3GAN,” short for Model 3 Generative Android, debuted earlier in January and has continued to slay at the box office, generating $91 million globally to date. It cost $12 million, so it’s already minting money for its backers. Even before “M3GAN” became the box office’s newest it-girl, producers Jason Blum and James Wan publicly expressed their desire to make another killer-doll movie.

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” Blum told Variety.” “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

Blum, Wan and Williams are producers on the follow-up film. Michael Clear and Judson Scott, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will executive produce, along with Mark Katchur. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, from Divide/Conquer, will also serve as executive producers.

They’re wasting absolutely NO time.