Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Wounded in Triple Shooting

Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu was shot during a dispute in a Buckhead, Atlanta parking lot last night.

via: Hot97

According to 11Alive, an Atlanta NBC News affiliate, prominent hip-hop executive Chaka Zulu was shot in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead along with two other people. Around 11:35 pm on Sunday night three men were shot, one of which was killed. Police told 11Alive that the shooting followed an argument outside of a strip mall on Peachtree Road.

Chaka Zulu is Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc, both of which are based out of Atlanta. Zulu is partially responsible for managing and branding T.I., Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Iggy Azalea, Outkast, Cee-Lo Green, 8 Ball & MJG, B.O.B., Dj Drama, and Big K.R.I.T, according to the National Black College Alumni Hall Of Fame Foundation. He achieved success working as Ludacris’s manager, even earning some production credits on Luda’s music videos.

Authorities have told 11Alive that they “do not have a suspect in custody and have not released the condition of Zulu or the other surviving victim.” News will continue to come out on this case as the investigation advances.

Zulu has been a mainstay in Atlanta hip-hop for more than two decades. He’s worked as an on-air talent in Atlanta radio, as well as the front offices of Sony, Universal, and Spotify. One major credit of Chaka Zulu’s is that he’s the director of Ludacris’s Move Bitch music video. That video has been viewed more than 35 million times on YouTube, and spent multiple weeks in rotation when Move Bitch was on the charts. This was Ludacris’s first song to crack the Billboard Top 10.

This news comes just a few weeks after the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Trouble, and about a month after the arrests of Young Thug and Gunna. HOT 97 will keep you posted on this developing story.

Chaka Zulu, along with Ludacris and Zulu’s brother Jeff Dixon, founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998. The label has housed artists like Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy and more.