Ludacris’ ‘Karma’s World’ Show Launches Toy And Haircare Lines [Photo + Video]

Fans of the animated series Karma’s World will get a chance to experience the main character in a new way thanks to a major deal.

via: Vibe

Mattel has released a full line of Karma’s World toys, including dolls and doll accessories, styling heads, role play, plush and more. Inspired by the show’s main character Karma, toys will not be the only items created in her likeness. A licensing deal with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment will produce a full line of haircare products through CurlyKids. The line will include a detangling shampoo, conditioner and spray. The “Mixed Texture HairCare” items will be available at FAO Schwarz, Target, Walmart, Kroger and Sally Beauty stores late September according to a press release.

“Karma’s World is an important legacy that I want to leave for my daughters,” said Bridges. “The world needs more positive portrayals of Black girls in pop culture. Mattel has really gotten behind Karma’s messages of empowerment, self-expression and using your voice to change the world, and I’m so excited for the impressive line they are developing to be available to kids everywhere.”

Kyra Halperin, co-Vice President of Consumer Products at 9 Story Brands, stated: “We are so excited to welcome CurlyKids to the Karma’s World program. Black-owned businesses have been historically underrepresented within the licensing industry and it’s critical that we work with partners that align with the DNA of the brand, and achieve better representation on-shelf. We are thrilled to work with first-time licensee CurlyKids HairCare which has been inspiring Black children through representation to show their bold, beautiful and dynamic hair styles.”

The Grammy-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist was originally inspired to create the show by his oldest daughter, Karma Bridges. Netflix’s Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Each episode is includes hip-hop music, streetwear fashion, and original choreography. The series focuses on themes of self-expression, identity, leadership, creativity, and the importance of community.